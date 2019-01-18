Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, line: NBA picks, optimal predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to even their season series against the San Antonio Spurs when they clash Friday night at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center. The Spurs hold a 2-1 season edge so far and are seeking their second straight road win, while the Wolves return home off a blowout loss to Philadelphia. San Antonio currently holds the No. 6 position in the Western Conference playoff race, while the Timberwolves enter Friday 2.5 games out of the final spot. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite after the line opened at -1. The over-under for total points scored is 226.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, up from an opening number of 225. Before you lock in your Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks and NBA predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is up huge.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant NBA odds and crunched the numbers for Spurs vs. Timberwolves.

The model knows the Spurs are eager to get back on track following a rough stretch. Following a 154-147 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an overtime classic, they dropped two straight by double-figures. They appeared headed for a third straight loss before breaking out for a 60-point second half and clipping the Mavericks.

The Spurs have won two of their three meetings with Minnesota this season, including a 124-98 victory Dec. 21 in San Antonio. They also have covered on six of their past eight trips to the Target Center.

But that doesn't mean they are assured of covering the Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread Friday against a Minnesota club that beat San Antonio 128-89 in their last matchup at the Target Center.

The model also knows that for the past few seasons, Minnesota widely has been considered a talent-rich team on the cusp of becoming a perennial playoff club. But the Timberwolves have developed a reputation for being erratic and unpredictable. Last year, they needed a win in the regular-season finale to take the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs.

They appear headed toward a similar playoff spot this season, but some major changes have been made. Malcontent Jimmy Butler was traded to Philadelphia and hard-nosed former coach Tom Thibodeau was fired a couple weeks ago. Interim coach Ryan Saunders, 32, is the son of the late Flip Saunders, who coached the Timberwolves to eight playoff appearances.

Minnesota is a blistering 14-8 against the spread at home and has fared well as a favorite, going 9-6 against the number. In they're last 21 games, the T-Wolves are 16-5 against the spread.

So who wins Spurs vs. Timberwolves?