Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

In a battle of Western Conference playoff contenders, the Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center. San Antonio overcame a 19-point deficit to break a two-game skid with a 105-101 victory over Dallas in its most recent outing and will look for its second straight road victory. Minnesota has won four of its past six, but will be looking to bounce back from a 149-107 thumping at the hands of former teammate Jimmy Butler and the 76ers. Minnesota is a one-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 225 in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds. Before you make any Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks and NBA predictions, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is up huge.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant NBA odds and crunched the numbers for Spurs vs. Timberwolves. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it has also generated a strong point-spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. The pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Spurs are eager to get back on track following a rough stretch. Following a 154-147 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an overtime classic, they dropped two straight by double-figures. They appeared headed for a third straight loss before breaking out for a 60-point second half and clipping the Mavericks.

The Spurs have won two of their three meetings with Minnesota this season, including a 124-98 victory Dec. 21 in San Antonio. They also have covered on six of their past eight trips to the Target Center.

But that doesn't mean they are assured of covering the Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread Friday against a Minnesota club that beat San Antonio 128-89 in their last matchup at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves enter Friday 2.5 games out of the Western Conference playoffs and need to make up ground in order to reach the postseason for the second straight season. A win Friday could be a springboard for a relatively manageable stretch on the NBA schedule that includes consecutive games against the Suns following the visit from the Spurs.

The Wolves had a letdown against Philadelphia, but have shown recent signs of improvement. In their last home game, they beat the Pelicans 110-106 behind 27 points and 27 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and seven boards as Minnesota had six players reach double-figures in scoring. Minnesota made 11 three-pointers and held a 15-4 edge in fast-break points.

So who wins Spurs vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over on Friday, all from the model that's up nearly $3,000 on NBA picks this season, and find out.