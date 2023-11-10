The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday night. Minnesota got off to a 1-2 start this season, but it has bounced back with four consecutive wins. The Timberwolves cruised to a 122-101 win against New Orleans on Wednesday, while the Spurs suffered their third straight loss in a 126-105 setback against the Knicks.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Minnesota is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 225.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread: Spurs +6.5

Spurs vs. Timberwolves over/under: 225.5 points

Spurs vs. Timberwolves money line: Spurs: +215, Timberwolves: -267

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio will be happy to return home following a pair of road losses against Indiana and New York. The Spurs beat Houston at home during the first week of the season before notching two impressive road wins against the Suns. Star rookie Victor Wembanyama poured in a career-high 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the latter of the two victories against the Suns.

Wembanyama leads San Antonio with 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while third-year shooting guard Devin Vassell is adding 16.8 points. Vassell missed two games with a groin injury before returning on Wednesday night, and he should see more minutes on Friday. The Spurs have won 13 of their last 16 home games against the Timberwolves, who are riding a six-game road losing skid.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has bounced back from a slow start to the season with an impressive four-game winning streak, moving into third place in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves beat some of the league's top teams during their hot streak, including the Nuggets, Celtics and Pelicans. They easily covered the 9.5-point spread in their 122-101 win over New Orleans on Wednesday.

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards led the team with 26 points and eight assists, while center Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting. All five starters scored in double figures for Minnesota on Wednesday, and shooting guard Shake Milton added 10 points off the bench. The Timberwolves have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and they have covered in nine of the last 12 meetings between these teams.

How to make Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total points.

