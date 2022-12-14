Who's Playing

Portland @ San Antonio

Current Records: Portland 15-12; San Antonio 9-18

What to Know

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at AT&T Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday San Antonio proved too difficult a challenge. The Spurs escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. Their shooting guard Josh Richardson filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Portland made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday and carried off a 133-112 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trail Blazers had established a 106-84 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 11-for-17 from downtown and finished with 38 points. The game made it Dame's third in a row with at least 36 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Antonio came up short against Portland in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 117-110. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KMYS CW 35 San Antonio

KMYS CW 35 San Antonio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.77

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Portland.