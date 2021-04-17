Through 1 Quarter

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the San Antonio Spurs look much better today on their home court. After one quarter neither squad has the contest in the bag, but San Antonio leads 33-28 over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Spurs have enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Drew Eubanks and small forward DeMar DeRozan. The former has nine points along with two steals, while the latter has nine points and four assists in addition to one block.

San Antonio and Portland both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. San Antonio is out front, but they can't get complacent.

Who's Playing

Portland @ San Antonio

Current Records: Portland 31-23; San Antonio 26-27

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Trail Blazers lost a heartbreaker to the Boston Celtics when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Portland was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 116-115 to Boston. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Portland had been the slight favorite coming in. The top scorer for Portland was point guard Damian Lillard (28 points).

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 117-112 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, the Spurs had strong showings from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists, and point guard Derrick White, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and five dimes.

The Trail Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 125-104 punch to the gut against San Antonio in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Portland avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Portland.

Jan 18, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Portland 104

Feb 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. San Antonio 117

Nov 16, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 116

Oct 28, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 110

Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103

Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118

Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118

Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108

Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105

Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110

Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91

Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98

Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106

Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94

Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90

Mar 17, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 110

Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80

Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101

Injury Report for San Antonio

Trey Lyles: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Portland