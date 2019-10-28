Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 2-0; Portland 2-1
Last Season Records: San Antonio 48-34; Portland 53-29
What to Know
San Antonio will take on Portland at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
It was all tied up at the half for San Antonio and Washington on Saturday, but San Antonio stepped up in the second half. The Spurs escaped with the win by the margin of a single basket, 124-122. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 27 points along with nine rebounds, and PG Dejounte Murray, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Portland went 24 for 28 from the line, and that made the difference on Sunday against a Dallas squad that was only 32 for 41. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Dallas 121-119. Since Portland won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Dallas' future revenge.
San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Spurs to 2-0 and the Trail Blazers to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spurs and the Trail Blazers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
San Antonio have won nine out of their last 14 games against Portland.
- Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103
- Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91
- Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106
- Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94
- Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 17, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 110
- Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80
- Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101
