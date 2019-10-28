Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 2-0; Portland 2-1

Last Season Records: San Antonio 48-34; Portland 53-29

What to Know

San Antonio will take on Portland at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was all tied up at the half for San Antonio and Washington on Saturday, but San Antonio stepped up in the second half. The Spurs escaped with the win by the margin of a single basket, 124-122. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 27 points along with nine rebounds, and PG Dejounte Murray, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland went 24 for 28 from the line, and that made the difference on Sunday against a Dallas squad that was only 32 for 41. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Dallas 121-119. Since Portland won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Dallas' future revenge.

San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Spurs to 2-0 and the Trail Blazers to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spurs and the Trail Blazers clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 14 games against Portland.