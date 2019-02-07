Spurs vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs have been trending upward lately, but both could use a win when they meet Thursday. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Moda Center. The Spurs hope to get on track after losing the first two of an eight-game road trip to the Kings and Warriors. They had won five straight before departing San Antonio. Portland has been one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference and won six of its past eight, but the Blazers are looking to bounce back from a flat spot in a 118-108 home loss to the Heat on Tuesday. Portland is a five-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 227.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Trail Blazers odds. Before you lock in your Spurs vs. Trail Blazers and NBA predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 200-146 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now, it has zeroed in on Spurs vs. Trail Blazers. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that hits over 60 percent of the time. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Blazers will be motivated to rediscover the form that saw them win eight straight games on their home court before the loss to Miami following a five-day layoff. Their 22 home wins still rank second in the Western Conference behind Denver (23). CJ McCollum scored 33 points and led a fourth-quarter rally that saw the Blazers cut a 15-point deficit to 101-100 with 6:54 left, but the Heat answered with a pair of 3-pointers and pulled away.

The Trail Blazers and Spurs have split two meetings this season, with each winning on its home court. Portland prevailed 121-108 on Oct. 20 and has covered seven straight times when playing on one day of rest.

But just because Portland has been rock solid at home doesn't mean it'll cover the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread on Thursday.

Perhaps sensing fatigue from a team facing five games in a seven-day span, coach Gregg Popovich held out stars LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan from Wednesday's game at Golden State. DeRozan torched the Blazers when the teams met Dec. 2 at AT&T Center. He went for 36 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in the 131-118 victory. The Spurs shot 73.3 percent from 3-point range and capitalized on 17 Portland turnovers.

The Spurs have covered four of the past five meetings in this series and are on a 9-1 run against the spread versus opponents like the Blazers who have a winning percentage of .600 or better.

Who wins Spurs vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Spurs spread you should be all over Thursday, all from the model that's up more than $4,000 on NBA picks this season.