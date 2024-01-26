The Portland Trail Blazers look to win their fourth game in their last six contests as they face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The Trail Blazers (13-31) enter off a 137-131 overtime win at the Rockets on Wednesday, while the Spurs (8-36) fell at home two nights ago to the Thunder, 140-114. The teams split a pair of matchups in late-December, with San Antonio winning 118-105 before falling 134-128 the following night in Portland. The Trail Blazers are 21-23 against the spread, while the Spurs are 20-23-1 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Spurs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Spurs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Spurs vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers:

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 229.5 points

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers money line: Spurs -157, Trail Blazers +131

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland rallied from a halftime deficit and showed great resolve in its overtime victory over Houston on Wednesday night. Guard Anfernee Simons exploded for 33 points on 13 of 20 shooting, adding six rebounds and five assists in the win. Center DeAndre Ayton showed why he's earning a huge salary, scoring 18 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in 41 minutes of action against Houston. Veteran forward Jerami Grant, who is averaging 21.6 points this season, scored 21 and dished out nine assists in the unlikely comeback victory.

The Trail Blazers also have a nice one-two punch with their point guards, alternating between veteran Malcolm Brogdon and No. 2 overall pick, Scoot Henderson. Brogdon has grabbed the starting role and has seen more playing time of late, having scored 16 or more points in each of his last five games. Henderson has been a spark plug off the bench, scoring in double figures in three of his last five games. Against a poor Spurs defense giving up 122.1 points per game, Portland's offense should have another productive night on Friday. Brogdon (knee) is listed as questionable, while Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) is out. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Tonight's contest pits the top two picks from the 2023 NBA Draft against one another but it's clear which one is having a greater impact on his team. No. 1 overall selection Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype and more, averaging 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds nightly though his Spurs team has a long way to go towards relevance. The French sensation leads the NBA with 3.2 blocks nightly and has been a force to be reckoned with offensively and defensively in his rookie season.

In addition to Wembanyama's success, fourth year guard Devin Vassell is once again showing that he should be a core piece of San Antonio's future. While his scoring is down from last year, Vassell's shooting and free throw percentages are each up approximately three percent. Forward Keldon Johnson is the team's third leading scorer at 16.7 PPG, though he has failed to achieve double digits in four of his last six games. An improved performance is in order to slow down the high flying Portland squad in what should be a competitive game this evening. Starting point guard Tre Jones (ankle) is questionable to play after missing the last game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Spurs vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.