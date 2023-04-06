The Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) will play the third game of their four-game road trip when they face the San Antonio Spurs (20-59) on Thursday night. Portland and San Antonio are both eliminated from Western Conference play-in tournament contention heading into the final three games of the regular season. The Trail Blazers rolled to a 147-127 win over San Antonio in January.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from AT&T Center. San Antonio is favored by 4 points in the latest Spurs vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers spread: Spurs -4

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 227.5 points

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers money line: San Antonio -178, Portland +150

Why the Spurs can cover

Portland is on the road for the third time since Sunday, and it is coming off a double-digit loss to Memphis on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers are playing without leading scorer Damian Lillard (calf), along with Anfernee Simons (foot), Jerami Grant (quad) and Jusuf Nurkic (knee). Additionally, Cam Reddish (back) and Shaedon Sharpe (knee) are questionable. The Blazers had their playoff chances dashed last week after shutting down Lillard for the season.

Malaki Branham led San Antonio with 21 points in a loss to Phoenix on Tuesday, while Tre Jones chipped in 20 points. Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 assists per game during his third NBA season. The Spurs are 10-2-2 in their last 14 games in April, while Portland has only covered the spread four times in their last 12 games this season.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

San Antonio's injury situation is just as dire heading into the final three games of the campaign, as it was without starters Keldon Johnson (foot), Zach Collins (finger), Devin Vassell (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (knee) on Tuesday. The Spurs trailed by 31 points midway through the second quarter in the 115-94 loss. Doug McDermott (ankle) and Devonte' Graham (adductor) both exited that game with injuries.

Graham, McDermott, Sochan and Vassell have all been ruled out of this game, while Johnsons is questionable. Portland has been playing competitive games away from home, covering the spread in four of its last five road games. The Trail Blazers have also won 12 of their last 17 games against Southwest Division opponents.

