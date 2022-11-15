Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs (6-8) hit the road to take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) on Tuesday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. Portland is 3-2 at home, while the Spurs are 3-3 on the road. Portland fell 117-112 to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, while the Spurs were blown out by the Golden State Warriors 132-95 on Monday. Keon Johnson (hip) and Gary Payton II (abdomen) are out for the Trail Blazers, while Tre Jones is listed as day-to-day for the Spurs. Justise Winslow (non-COVID illness) and Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) are questionable for Portland.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Portland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread: Trail Blazers -7.5

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs over/under: 224 points

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs money line: Portland -305, San Antonio 240

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Rip City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 117-112 to the Dallas Mavericks. Power forward Jerami Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 37 points and six boards. All-Star guard Damian Lillard notched a double-double with 29 points and 12 assists to go along with seven rebounds.

Portland is battling some health issues with several players' availability trending towards being game-time decisions. The Blazers do have the benefit of being well-rested after having two full days off since their last game. Meanwhile, the Spurs will be on the second night of back-to-back road games and are coming off a blowout loss to Golden State on Monday night. Portland has won three of its last four games.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs took a serious blow against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 132-95. San Antonio was down 99-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Vassell wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Vassell played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Spurs enter this matchup facing the daunting task of playing two road games in two nights. Portland could be lacking depth if some of their banged up players are unable to go tonight, but fatigue could be a major factor for San Antonio. Keldon Johnson continues to impress for the Spurs and could prove to be a glaring mismatch for the Blazers on the offensive end.

