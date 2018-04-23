Spurs vs. Warriors: Gregg Popovich will not coach Game 5; Ettore Messina will fill in again
The Spurs will be without Gregg Popovich for the third consecutive game
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will sit out Tuesday's Game 5 against the Warriors in first round of the NBA playoffs. It's the third consecutive game that Popovich has missed. He last coached the Spurs in their Game 2 loss on April 16. Assistant coach Ettore Messina will take over head coaching duties for San Antonio just like he did in Games 3 and 4.
Popovich has been away from the Spurs due to the death of his wife Erin, on April 19.
Messina has been an assistant with the Spurs since 2014 and is considered to be one of the best European coaches ever, winning multiple titles while coaching in Italy. He's been a candidate for multiple head coaching vacancies across the league this season.
Popovich has so far not commented on the passing of his wife, but Spurs GM R.C. Buford put out a statement following her passing.
"We mourn the loss of Erin," Buford said Wednesday. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."
The Spurs enter Game 5 facing a 3-1 deficit in the series. They managed to squeak out a win over the Warriors in Game 5 behind the efforts of Manu Ginobili. Game 5 is Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
