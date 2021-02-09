Who's Playing
Golden State @ San Antonio
Current Records: Golden State 12-12; San Antonio 14-10
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
San Antonio is hoping for another win. They managed a 105-100 victory over the Warriors on Monday. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and eight steals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
San Antonio's victory brought them up to 14-10 while Golden State's loss pulled them down to 12-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs come into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.1. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.
- Feb 08, 2021 - San Antonio 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Jan 20, 2021 - Golden State 121 vs. San Antonio 99
- Dec 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Golden State 113
- Nov 01, 2019 - San Antonio 127 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 18, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Golden State 105
- Feb 06, 2019 - Golden State 141 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 18, 2018 - San Antonio 104 vs. Golden State 92
- Apr 24, 2018 - Golden State 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 22, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Golden State 90
- Apr 19, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 16, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. San Antonio 101
- Apr 14, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - San Antonio 89 vs. Golden State 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 10, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 02, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 92
- May 22, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- May 20, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- May 16, 2017 - Golden State 136 vs. San Antonio 100
- May 14, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 29, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 11, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Golden State 85
- Oct 25, 2016 - San Antonio 129 vs. Golden State 100
- Apr 10, 2016 - Golden State 92 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 07, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - San Antonio 87 vs. Golden State 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 90