Who's Playing

Golden State @ San Antonio

Current Records: Golden State 12-12; San Antonio 14-10

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Antonio is hoping for another win. They managed a 105-100 victory over the Warriors on Monday. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and eight steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

San Antonio's victory brought them up to 14-10 while Golden State's loss pulled them down to 12-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs come into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.1. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.