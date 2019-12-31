Spurs vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Spurs vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ San Antonio
Current Records: Golden State 9-25; San Antonio 13-18
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115 points per game before their game on Tuesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Spurs and Golden State will really light up the scoreboard.
San Antonio's and the Detroit Pistons' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Spurs turned on the heat in the second half with 77 points. San Antonio ended the year with a bang, routing Detroit 136-109. San Antonio's SG DeMar DeRozan was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 29 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Golden State's and the Dallas Mavericks' matchup on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Golden State was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Golden State got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Dallas an easy 141-121 victory. A silver lining for the Warriors was the play of SG D'Angelo Russell, who shot 9-for-14 from downtown and finished with 35 points and six dimes.
San Antonio's win lifted them to 13-18 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 9-25. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Spurs are a big 11-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 24 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 01, 2019 - San Antonio 127 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 18, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Golden State 105
- Feb 06, 2019 - Golden State 141 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 18, 2018 - San Antonio 104 vs. Golden State 92
- Apr 24, 2018 - Golden State 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 22, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Golden State 90
- Apr 19, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 16, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. San Antonio 101
- Apr 14, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - San Antonio 89 vs. Golden State 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 10, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 02, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 92
- May 22, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- May 20, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- May 16, 2017 - Golden State 136 vs. San Antonio 100
- May 14, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 29, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 11, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Golden State 85
- Oct 25, 2016 - San Antonio 129 vs. Golden State 100
- Apr 10, 2016 - Golden State 92 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 07, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - San Antonio 87 vs. Golden State 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 90
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Today's Top Picks: New Year's Eve NBA
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Bam showcases arrival as budding star
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called it 'one of the toughest baskets Bam has scored in his career'
-
Giannis, Connaughton trade massive dunks
Giannis and Connaughton traded huge slams in the Bucks' win over the Bulls
-
Beverley (wrist) to miss multiple games
Beverley injured his wrist during the Clippers' loss to the Jazz over the weekend
-
Chriss fined $35k for shoving Doncic
Chriss shoved Doncic into the cameras along the baseline late in the third quarter of the Mavericks'...
-
Winners and Losers: Shai shining in OKC
Also, Jordan Clarkson does well for himself after a trade sends him from Cleveland to Utah
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...