Spurs vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ San Antonio

Current Records: Golden State 9-25; San Antonio 13-18

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115 points per game before their game on Tuesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Spurs and Golden State will really light up the scoreboard.

San Antonio's and the Detroit Pistons' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Spurs turned on the heat in the second half with 77 points. San Antonio ended the year with a bang, routing Detroit 136-109. San Antonio's SG DeMar DeRozan was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 29 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State's and the Dallas Mavericks' matchup on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Golden State was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Golden State got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Dallas an easy 141-121 victory. A silver lining for the Warriors was the play of SG D'Angelo Russell, who shot 9-for-14 from downtown and finished with 35 points and six dimes.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 13-18 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 9-25. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Spurs are a big 11-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 24 games against San Antonio.