Spurs vs. Warriors odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

Old Western Conference rivals collide on Wednesday night when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors have won 12 of their last 13 and can ensure a winning homestand with a victory over San Antonio. The Spurs have won five of six, but dropped the first of an eight-game road trip with a loss to Sacramento on Monday. They beat Golden State 104-92 at the AT&T Center in their first meeting of the season in November. Golden State is an 11-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 233 in the latest Warriors vs. Spurs odds.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season

Now, it has zeroed in on Spurs vs. Warriors.

The model knows the Warriors are motivated to build on their best stretch of basketball of the season. They had won 11 straight before suffering a 113-104 home loss to the 76ers last Thursday. But they bounced back with a 115-101 victory over the Lakers on Saturday.

Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence because of an illness to lead the way with 28 points. Kevin Durant added 21, while Stephen Curry didn't make a field goal until midway through the fourth quarter but still finished with 14. Recently-activated center DeMarcus Cousins had his first double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. His emphatic third-quarter dunk ignited a run that saw Golden State pull away behind a 27-15 edge in the fourth quarter.

The favorite has covered 10 of the last 13 meetings in this series, but the Warriors are far from a sure thing to do it again against a Spurs club that has been tough in bounce-back situations.

The Spurs are 9-1 in their last 10 following a straight-up loss and should be determined to atone for a flat performance in Monday's 127-112 loss to Sacramento. They overcame an early 14-point deficit to briefly take the lead, but couldn't hold off the hot-shooting Kings, who made 55.6 percent of their field goals.

In their November win over the Warriors, the Spurs held Golden State to 40.7 percent from the field and forced 12 turnovers. Curry and Draymond Green missed that game for the Warriors because of injuries.

Who wins Spurs vs. Warriors?