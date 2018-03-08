Spurs vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Warriors look for seventh win in a row
How to watch Spurs at Warriors
- Date: Thursday, March 8
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
For so long this season, Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs were able to hold things together. Despite all of the injuries -- it seems everyone on the Spurs has missed time this season -- the Spurs just kept doing what the Spurs do: winning games. But now, it seems, everything has caught up to them.
That isn't to say they're suddenly bad or anything, but they're no longer cruising along in third place. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 games, and have now dropped back into fifth place in the Western Conference, sitting right in the middle of the jumbled up mess of teams. Like everyone else in the West, they can use as many wins as they can get the rest of the way.
The bad news is that on Thursday night they have to travel to Oracle to take on the mighty Warriors. And that's going to be tough for a number of reasons. For one, the Warriors are simply better than the Spurs -- especially when they don't have Kawhi Leonard. Plus, the Warriors are extremely strong at home, going 25-7 so far this season, while the Spurs are just 14-19 on the road. Furthermore, the Dubs are just cruising right now, having won six in a row, and nine of their last 10.
