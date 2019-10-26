Spurs vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Spurs vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 1-0; Washington 1-1
Last Season Records: San Antonio 48-34; Washington 32-50
What to Know
Washington is 2-6 against San Antonio since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Washington will be seeking to avenge the 129-112 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 5th.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Washington's strategy against Oklahoma City on Friday. The Wizards strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare, taking the match 97-85. No one put up better numbers for the Wizards than C Thomas Bryant, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, San Antonio wasn't the first one on the board on Wednesday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against New York by a score of 120-111. Since San Antonio won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving New York's future revenge.
Washington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Wizards to 1-1 and the Spurs to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wizards and the Spurs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Spurs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Apr 05, 2019 - San Antonio 129 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 27, 2019 - San Antonio 132 vs. Washington 119
- Mar 27, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. San Antonio 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Washington 90
- Dec 02, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Washington 105
- Nov 26, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 16, 2015 - San Antonio 114 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 04, 2015 - Washington 102 vs. San Antonio 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Holiday day-to-day with knee sprain
Holiday suffered the injury during New Orleans' loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night
-
Embiid out with ankle sprain
Embiid tweaked his ankle in the season-opening win against the Celtics
-
Sneaker watch: Heat get style infusion
An offseason infusion of style and charisma has the Heat buzzing this season
-
Bucks vs. Heat odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
-
Best NBA DFS picks, Saturday DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Jimmy Butler will miss Heat road trip
The Heat are in Milwaukee on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans