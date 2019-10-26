Spurs vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 1-0; Washington 1-1

Last Season Records: San Antonio 48-34; Washington 32-50

What to Know

Washington is 2-6 against San Antonio since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Washington will be seeking to avenge the 129-112 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 5th.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Washington's strategy against Oklahoma City on Friday. The Wizards strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare, taking the match 97-85. No one put up better numbers for the Wizards than C Thomas Bryant, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, San Antonio wasn't the first one on the board on Wednesday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against New York by a score of 120-111. Since San Antonio won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving New York's future revenge.

Washington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Wizards to 1-1 and the Spurs to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wizards and the Spurs clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Spurs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.