Spurs vs. Wizards odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

Washington fell 125-121 to Orlando on Sunday. The Wizards got another fine performance out of Bradley Beal, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Beal had delivered back-to-back 44-point outings coming into the Orlando matchup.

However, the Wizards have struggled mightily on the defensive end. In fact, Washington is allowing a league-high 120.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against Dallas on Monday, falling 117-110. DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 36 points along with eight boards. DeRozan is leading San Antonio in scoring with 21.0 points per game.

The Spurs won their first three games of the season but have dropped nine of 11 games dating back to Oct. 31. This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. DeRozan finished off a 26-point performance by providing the game-winning shot with 5.5 seconds in the Spurs' 124-122 victory on Oct. 26. Beal had 25 points and 11 assists for Washington.

The Wizards enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 118 points per game, good for third best in the league. The Spurs, meanwhile, rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 47.5 on average.

