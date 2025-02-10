The Washington Wizards (9-43) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (22-28) in a cross-conference matchup on Monday. These teams both enter this game on two-game losing streaks. On Saturday, the Wizards were defeated by the Hawks 125-111. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic beat the Wizards 112-111. San Antonio outlasted the Wizards 139-130 last time these teams met on Nov. 13. Alex Sarr (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) are out for Washington, while Khris Middleton isn't expected to debut for Washington until after the All-Star break.

Spurs vs. Wizards spread: San Antonio -11.5

Spurs vs. Wizards over/under: 236 points

Spurs vs. Wizards money line: San Antonio -606, Washington +445

SA: The Spurs are 24-26 against the spread this season

WAS: The Wizards are 21-29-2 against the spread this season

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-3 and uses it to his advantage in multiple aspects. Wembanyama is first in the NBA in blocks (3.9) and eighth in rebounds (10.9) with 24.3 points per game. He's finished with a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games. On Feb. 5 against the Hawks, Wembanyama had 24 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Guard De'Aaron Fox recently landed in San Antonio and gives them an athletic downhill scorer. Fox is 13th in the NBA in points (24.6) and 15th in assists (6.3). He also averages 1.4 steals per game. On Feb. 7 against the Hornets, Fox totaled 22 points, six assists and four steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Jordan Poole generates scoring opportunities on all three levels for Washington. The Michigan product leads the team in points (20.8), assists (4.9) and steals (1.4). In Friday's loss to the Cavs, Poole finished with a season-high 45 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Guard Bilal Coulibaly is an athletic ball handler with great speed and bounce at the rim. He logs 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's scored 15-plus points in three of his last four games. On Feb. 3 versus the Hornets, Coulibaly had 26 points, five rebounds and three assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

