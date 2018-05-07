Stan Van Gundy is out as Pistons coach, and it's hard not to go down the Warriors rabbit hole

On Monday, the Detroit Pistons parted ways Stan Van Gundy, who had served as the team's president of basketball operations and coach since 2014. The key word there is AND. Van Gundy filled both roles, making all the calls on the court, and for all intents and purposes, all the calls off it with full control over roster decisions.

Van Gundy insisted it be this way. Before accepting the Pistons job, Van Gundy was a top candidate, if not the clear-cut preferred choice, to replace Mark Jackson as coach of this little budding organization called the Golden State Warriors. But as it turned out, the Warriors wouldn't give Van Gundy the authority over personnel decisions that he desired. They just wanted him to coach. So Steve Kerr slid in.

Since that time, the Warriors have won two championships in three years and could very well be on their way to a third this season. The Pistons, on the other hand, went 152-176 with one playoff appearance over Van Gundy's four years in charge. You can draw your own conclusions as to how this decision worked out, but I suppose at least you can say Van Gundy did it his way.

By his way, I mean traded for Reggie Jackson in 2015 and subsequently gave him a four-year, $80 million contract. Jackson was a hot commodity coming out of a backup role in Oklahoma City and Van Gundy got him for basically nothing, so the trade was good and even the contract wasn't as bad at the time as it seems now. He paid a lot of bench players a lot of money. He was on board with trading for Blake Griffin's bloated five-year contact this past February.

As for the draft picks, well, they haven't been all that great, either. In his four seasons, Van Gundy drafted Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson and Luke Kennard in the first round. His best draft choice over that time was probably Spencer Dinwiddie, who he took in the second round in 2014 and then dumped. You'd have a hard time finding anyone in the NBA who would take Reggie Jackson's contract over Dinwiddie.

All this said, I'm not here to litigate the merits of these moves with the benefit of hindsight. There will be plenty of that going around in the wake of this news. The point is this: Van Gundy, in at least some capacity, wanted to rebuild his Orlando Magic blueprint with a big man in the middle in Andre Drummond and playmakers/shooters surrounding him. The Warriors didn't have the big-man part of the equation, and they weren't going to give Van Gundy the personnel authority to go get one.

Pretty simply: Van Gundy wanted to succeed or fail his way.

It makes sense on paper. In a perfect world, most every coach would prefer to coach his or her own players, rather than the players somebody else chose without their system of philosophies completely in mind. But in reality, there's a pretty clear track record of the dual-role not working. Mike Budenholzer with the Hawks. Doc Rivers with the Clippers. Both these guys served as coach and GM and eventually get one or both jobs taken away. Rivers is now just the Clippers' coach. Budenholzer is looking for work, which he'll certainly find soon.

In Minnesota, Tom Thibodeau is currently doing the control-freak as coach and president of basketball operations, and he's used his power to seemingly add every former Bulls player he can. Taj Gibson. Jimmy Butler. Derrick Rose. Aaron Brooks. The Wolves made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2004, but it was by the skin of their teeth and there are plenty of people who think that team isn't playing up to expectations and the Thibodeau marriage could be getting rocky. Heck, even Gregg Popovich has ceded personnel control to R.C. Buford in San Antonio.

The simple truth is that it's really hard to work both sides of this coach/GM coin. To say nothing of the time commitment required to perform each job properly, there's an inherent conflict of interest. A GM needs to think big-picture, while a coach will always have at least some instinct to prioritize the short term. After all, he's the one on the floor losing every night. Hasty decisions are often born of impatience.

Ultimately, this could very well be the end of Stan Van Gundy's coaching career. He has strongly hinted in the past Detroit was his last stop. In fact, he's said it outright. We'll see if he gets the itch in the future, but until then, this will always be true of him: He was, and is, a terrific NBA coach. I talked to one person who has been close to the league for years earlier this year, and he put Van Gundy in the elite tier of coaches, along with Popovich, Kerr, Brad Stevens and Erik Spoelstra.

Indeed, there isn't anyone around the NBA that won't tell you what a smart, effective basketball coach Van Gundy is, and has been. The man has 523 NBA wins with better than a 57-percent win rate. He's taken a team to the Finals. All things run their course, and so to has Van Gundy's time in Detroit, and maybe the NBA altogether. Time might also be running out on this coach/GM dual-role infatuation. It hasn't worked very often. Van Gundy is just the latest example.

That, in some sense, might be one of Van Gundy's enduring legacies. A cautionary tale, so to speak. Don't try to do too much. Be willing to give up a little control. And for heaven's sake, if someone is talking to you about coaching a team with Stephen Curry on it, just say yes before they even ask the question.