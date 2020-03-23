Stan Van Gundy wouldn't want to coach 'extremely dysfunctional' Knicks, says Nets job is better

In a radio interview, longtime coach-turned-Turner Sports analyst Stan Van Gundy said that he does not want to coach the New York Knicks. He also says he's not sure if his brother, Jeff, who spent more than a decade with the Knicks as both an assistant coach and a head coach, would be open to a reunion.

"I'm not really interested in the New York Knicks, no," Van Gundy said on ESPN Radio, per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. "First of all there's a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that -- and I'm not sure he is either -- it would be my brother. And No. 2, I just -- I've said this, I'm different than a lot of coaches in looking at jobs. To me it's all about who you work for and who you work with. Everything I've seen over the last few years with that organization says that it's extremely dysfunctional."

Van Gundy also said the other job in the city is better: "Of the two, the Nets are the better job. There's no question about that right now. The organization has been more stable. They've won more games. They have more talent."

Three thoughts: