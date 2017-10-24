Steph Curry consoles grieving nephew of Devin Harris before Warriors-Mavs game
Devin Harris' nephew recently lost his father in a car accident
Prior to Monday's Warriors-Mavericks game in Dallas, Stephen Curry took a break from his usual warmup routine and spent some time just outside of the tunnel with a young boy who appeared to be upset.
That young boy was the nephew of Mavs point guard Devin Harris, and he recently lost his father (Harris' brother) in a car accident last week. Harris invited his nephew to the game in order to help him take his mind off the sudden and tragic death of his father, and Curry made some time to try and console the youngster as his grieved.
It's a somewhat small gesture from the Warriors' star, but it was a pretty touching one as well. He spoke about it after the game.
Overcoming the loss of a beloved parent is never easy, especially at such a young age, so good on Curry for trying to help out in any way he can.
