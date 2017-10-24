Steph Curry consoles grieving nephew of Devin Harris before Warriors-Mavs game

Prior to Monday's Warriors-Mavericks game in Dallas, Stephen Curry took a break from his usual warmup routine and spent some time just outside of the tunnel with a young boy who appeared to be upset.

That young boy was the nephew of Mavs point guard Devin Harris, and he recently lost his father (Harris' brother) in a car accident last week. Harris invited his nephew to the game in order to help him take his mind off the sudden and tragic death of his father, and Curry made some time to try and console the youngster as his grieved.

Stephen Curry praying pregame with a kid who lost his father due to a car accident. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fdn0C0OM0r — alex 🎃 (@KDISAWARRIOR) October 24, 2017

It's a somewhat small gesture from the Warriors' star, but it was a pretty touching one as well. He spoke about it after the game.

Steph Curry on what message he gave to Devin Harris' nephew during their pregame meeting (his father died recently) pic.twitter.com/YupKFFTTGn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

Overcoming the loss of a beloved parent is never easy, especially at such a young age, so good on Curry for trying to help out in any way he can.