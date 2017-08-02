Steph Curry denies mocking LeBron James in viral dance video: 'It makes me happy'

Remember that video of Stephen Curry mocking LeBron's dance moves that went viral earlier this week? Well as it turns out, Curry claims he wasn't mocking him after all.

In an interview with Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Curry refuted claims that he was clowning LeBron in front of Kyrie Irving and a massive crowd of celebrities at Harrison Barnes' wedding over the weekend. He says he was doing it because LeBron's viral dance video "makes him laugh."

"I've been watching that video twice a day since it happened because its my favorite video in the entire world," Curry said. "He made a song popular by making a video. And that lives. So now every time I hear that song, that's all I think about. And I've been doing that dance because of him, at my house, at dinner. When something good happens, I pull that out, because I like it and it makes me laugh and it makes me happy. Not making fun of him."

Curry pulled out all the dance moves at his former teammate's wedding. In the video, he not only masters the famous LeBron scowl, but also the routine all the way down to the dance and the workout section.

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on 😂😂😂 (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017

Was he poking fun or imitating as a show of flattery? You be the judge here. But given the fact that Curry likely knew a camera was in his face, it's hard to not believe him. It's either an extreme form of flattery, or an intense mocking right in front of LeBron's teammate and a handful of other NBA stars.