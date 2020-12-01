After YouTube personality Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player and slam dunk champion Nate Robinson in their boxing match on Saturday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was among the current and former pro ball players to poke fun at the viral highlight. Curry, a former teammate of Robinson's, replied to a pre-fight tweet of the former Knicks guard saying he was "Gonna shock the world bro" with "I see no lies" after the knockout happened.

On the surface, it's a rather brutal reply to someone who just got the lights knocked out of them in front of a sizable audience, but the former MVP explained his response in an appearance on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Monday. According to Curry, it was just some well-intentioned joking.

"I know one thing about Nate is, one, he can dish out the trash talk and he can take it," Curry said. "I know based on how the whole match went, the whole event went - it wasn't supposed to be that entertaining, but it was - but for Nate, he is the most resilient dude in the world. If there's one person that I know that's going to find that comeback type of situation - I don't know if he's gonna be back in the ring - but whatever he's gonna do, he's gonna be amazing. I'm betting on Nate.



"We can have as much fun on Twitter and throw jabs, no pun intended, but we can always know Nate's gonna be in good shape."

Curry then compared Robinson's knockout to himself losing a golfing competition against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. While the ridicule one experienced over the other was nowhere close to the same, the Warriors star's point was that crossing over to a different sport as a pro athlete is a difficult thing to do. Curry also made sure not to make the comparison too deep ... considering Robinson actually got seriously hurt in his loss.

"When you cross over sports, I think we all have this irrational confidence, and I love that about just athletes in general," Curry said. "I did that in golf. I was over there embarrassing myself in front of Phil Mickelson for four hours on national TV. I kind of know that experience."