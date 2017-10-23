Steph Curry fined $50K, not suspended for throwing mouthpiece toward referee
Curry's outburst will cost him some money, but he won't miss any games
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 by the NBA after an incident in which Curry threw his mouthpiece in the direction of an official during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Curry was not suspended, and Golden State forward Andre Iguodala was also fined $15,000 for "verbally abusing a game official." Here is the full statement from the NBA:
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2017 - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Curry was ejected, occurred with 43.6 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter of the Warriors' 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 21 at FedEx Forum.
As part of the same incident, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $15,000 for verbally abusing a game official.
As time wound down in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Curry was irate after he thought the referee missed a foul as he drove to the basket for a layup. Curry let his frustrations be known by throwing his mouthpiece toward the official and was promptly ejected from the game.
No punishment has been announced for Kevin Durant, who was also ejected following the incident and could be seen pointing at his ring finger toward the crowd as he left the court.
Some thought Curry's actions might garner a suspension this time around, given the fact that he had already been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands and striking a fan during the 2016 NBA Finals.
As it stands, however, Curry will suit up as the Warriors try to improve on a 1-2 start in Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
-
Best trade scenarios for Bledsoe
A look at the ups and downs for various suitors as Bledsoe has left the team.
-
NBA DFS optimal lineups for October 23
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Suns engaged in Bledsoe trade talks?
Eric Bledsoe will not be playing against the Kings. Could there be more to come?
-
Wade to take bench role with Cavs
J.R. Smith back in the starting lineup after Dwyane Wade's early struggles to start the se...
-
Warriors tanked when they drafted Barnes
Travis Schlenk, a former Warriors exec, told CBS Sports' Bill Reiter that Golden State tanked...
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: Hawks GM Schlenk
The ex-Warriors assistant GM shares his philosophy on scouting and why Golden State had so...
Add a Comment