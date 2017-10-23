Steph Curry fined $50K, not suspended for throwing mouthpiece toward referee

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 by the NBA after an incident in which Curry threw his mouthpiece in the direction of an official during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry was not suspended, and Golden State forward Andre Iguodala was also fined $15,000 for "verbally abusing a game official." Here is the full statement from the NBA:

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2017 - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was ejected, occurred with 43.6 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter of the Warriors' 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 21 at FedEx Forum. As part of the same incident, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $15,000 for verbally abusing a game official.

As time wound down in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Curry was irate after he thought the referee missed a foul as he drove to the basket for a layup. Curry let his frustrations be known by throwing his mouthpiece toward the official and was promptly ejected from the game.

No punishment has been announced for Kevin Durant, who was also ejected following the incident and could be seen pointing at his ring finger toward the crowd as he left the court.

Some thought Curry's actions might garner a suspension this time around, given the fact that he had already been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands and striking a fan during the 2016 NBA Finals.

As it stands, however, Curry will suit up as the Warriors try to improve on a 1-2 start in Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.