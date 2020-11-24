The Golden State Warriors were already set to enter the 2020-21 NBA season with a lot to prove. The day Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets, many were happy to drop the curtain on the dynasty, seemingly forgetting that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- the core of the 2015 championship team that achieved an NBA-record 73-win season -- were still around.

Now it's just Steph and Draymond.

By now everyone knows Thompson, who missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, is now set to miss another full season after rupturing his Achilles tendon while gearing up for 2020's fast-tracked training camp. If people were doubting the Warriors before, they're writing eulogies now. And Curry, for one, is embracing this new, but plenty familiar, underdog role.

"We know we can compete with anyone in the league," Curry recently told Marc Spears of The Undefeated. "It's kind of crazy. We know how great Klay is. Don't get me wrong. But we hear the chatter. 'It's the end of for us. This year is a wash. What are we going to do in the future?' But we are in the moment right now. It's kind of refreshing being in that category as guys that are chasing. We know [the Los Angeles Lakers] are the defending champs. We got to beat them. We're ready for it."

Notice Curry didn't say anything about making the playoffs or even getting a top-four seed, both goals that might seem more realistic given Golden State's roster. He said the Lakers are the champs, and we're gunning for them. Curry doesn't know how to put limitations on himself. People did that for him for most of his life. You would think, at this point, people would've learned their lesson about counting Curry out, but here we are.

And it's not just Curry. It's Green, too. Here's a guy who went in the second round, who could hardly get on the floor to start his NBA career, who has turned himself in a borderline Hall of Famer with, to be fair, a lot more skill than many realize, but mainly with the attitude that he wasn't going to back down from any challenge.

You think he can't hear the critics saying he's lost a step? Saying he can't play the kind of defense he once did? Saying the one season he shot 3-pointers at 39 percent was a fluke? These Warriors are like a poor person who suddenly gets rich; you don't just change your coupon-clipping mindset overnight. The fear of the past stays with you. Keeps you on alert.

Even after the Warriors won the 2015 championship, people were calling it luck -- citing the injuries of the teams they faced in the playoffs, particularly the Cavaliers in the Finals, who were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Golden State heard that. Instead of resting on their title, the Warriors came back even more determined, starting the 2015-16 season 24-0 en route to winning a record 73 games. That wasn't about earning a No. 1 seed or, frankly, even setting an NBA record. It was about sticking it to a league that still didn't want to given them their full due.

That "we'll show you" attitude will be baked into the Warriors' DNA as long as Curry and Draymond are around. And now here we are again, with the 2020-21 Warriors made up of even more guys with something to prove. Nobody thinks Kelly Oubre Jr. is anywhere near a good enough replacement for Thompson. A lot of people have already labeled Andrew Wiggins a bust six years into his career, even though he's averaged 20, 21 and 23 points per game in three of those six seasons. No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman has a ton of potential, but again, questions about his game are everywhere. He was part of a draft class that pretty much every expert at one point or another referred to as "weak" at the top.

But here's the thing: This is not a bad Warriors team. It's frankly insulting to count a team out with a player like Curry. Nobody would do that with any team LeBron James was on, and while I'm not here to say Curry, and anyone else for that matter, is on LeBron's level, he's not far enough off to be casting aside as an also-ran before the race has even started.

If you think about it, these last four years have been strange navigating for Curry. When Durant came over and the Warriors became the villain everyone expected to win but wanted to see lose that wasn't in concert with Curry's experience. He's used to being the underdog, the guy who's supposed to be easy to root for, and now he's back in that role. You can understand if that relights a a familiar fire.