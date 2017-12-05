Steph Curry injury update: Warriors await MRI; Curry reportedly out vs. Hornets
Steph Curry will miss Wednesday night's game while the Warriors wait for MRI results
Stephen Curry was forced to leave Monday night's game between the Warriors and Pelicans early when he rolled his ankle. The injury was serious enough to leave him on crutches and while X-rays came back negative, Golden State is still being cautious with its star player.
Curry will reportedly miss Wednesday night's game against the Hornets due to the injury. He will have an MRI performed on his ankle and results are expected at some point on Tuesday.
Curry is no stranger to ankle injuries. He was plagued by them in the early stages of his career, which forced him to miss a lot of time. Of course, once he got over the injury, he managed to develop into the greatest shooter in NBA history and changed the way the league looks at shooting. It's safe to say that he's pretty important to what the Warriors do.
While Golden State can survive time without Curry, it can't be happy to be losing him for any period of time. He's the engine to what the Warriors do and arguably their most important player. He's been playing banged up this season and has actually been shooting with an injury to his finger. Golden State will hope that this ankle injury isn't anything too serious.
