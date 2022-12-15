The Golden State Warriors' frustrating season continued on Wednesday night when star guard Steph Curry left the team's 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers with a shoulder injury. Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

Late in the third quarter, Curry missed a 3-pointer and the long rebound led to a Pacers fastbreak. As Jalen Smith went to the basket, Curry reached in for a steal. Though he did make contact with the ball, he was unable to strip it from Smith's grasp and hurt his shoulder in the process.

Curry immediately grabbed for his shoulder and was in so much pain that the Warriors had to call a timeout to get him out of the game. He then made his way to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game a short time later. Curry was in the midst of another stellar performance, as he left with 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

"He's gonna get an MRI tomorrow," Kerr said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow. I didn't ask about [his level of pain], I just trust [the medical staff's] judgement and they said he's not going back in. I checked in with him briefly, but I haven't had a chance to go into detail with him. His spirits were good. Steph's always a guy with a great outlook on life so he was in good spirits. We'll hope for the best."

Without any further information about the nature of the injury, it's too early to say how long he may be out, if at all. It goes without saying, though, that if Curry is set for any sort of serious spell on the sidelines that would be a huge blow to this Warriors team. You only have to go back to the 2019-20 season, when Curry was limited to five games due to a broken hand, to see what happens when he doesn't play; the Warriors had the worst record in the league at 15-50.