Steph Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two games with ankle sprain

Stephen Curry's pesky ankle will cause him to miss at least the Golden State Warriors' next two games.

The star point guard sprained his right ankle for the fourth time this season during the Warriors' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Early in the first quarter, he went up for a layup, and landed fine, but then rolled the ankle when stepping awkwardly near the basket support. He won't be with the team when they make their two-game road trip to Portland and Minnesota. Via ESPN:

Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry won't travel with the Warriors for their two-game weekend trip after twisting his right ankle early in the first quarter of a 110-107 victory over the Spurs on Thursday night. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry would not play at Portland on Friday or at Minnesota on Sunday.

Curry, who was fouled on the drive to the basket in which he got injured, stayed in to shoot the free throws, then made his way to the locker room. The Warriors initially said that Curry was undergoing functionality testing on his ankle, but soon ruled him out for the game.

He most recently tweaked the ankle about a week ago during the Warriors' game against the Hawks. Earlier in the season, he was forced to miss 11 games after spraining the same ankle against the Pelicans.

The Warriors are now half a game behind the Rockets for the best record in both the Western Conference and the league, but, of course, Curry's health is far more important than getting home-court advantage.