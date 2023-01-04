The good news just keeps rolling in for the red-hot Golden State Warriors, who are currently on a season-long five-game winning streak. During an interview with local Bay Area radio station, 95.7 The Game, Warriors GM Bob Myers said Curry's rehab has been going well and the team is targeting their Jan. 13 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs for his return from a shoulder injury.

Curry has not played since Dec. 14 when he suffered a subluxated shoulder against the Indiana Pacers. The injury did not require surgery and was expected to keep him out for about a month. Ahead of his scheduled re-evaluation this weekend, Curry seems to be right on track.

"He's gonna get evaluated this weekend, and he's working out on the court," Myers said. "The two-week mark to evaluate him would be this weekend, but there's been no setbacks or anything like that. The first road game is Friday on San Antonio. That would be a hope, that's what we'd be shooting for, something in that range for him to be back. He's been -- not contact -- but he's been out there doing all his stuff and he looks like the same guy. He's got a sleeve on his shoulder and his arm but that would be the plan. We gotta see what he looks like this weekend though."

Curry's injury happened early in a disastrous 1-5 road trip for the Warriors, who were 15-18 when they returned to the Bay Area late last month. With their star man set for an extended spell on the sidelines, it seemed like the Warriors' disappointing season would get even worse.

Instead, they've continued their terrific form at home (17-2) and taken advantage of a somewhat soft schedule to not only stay afloat without Curry but surge up into ninth place in a crowded Western Conference. Suddenly, they're just two games behind the fourth-place Dallas Mavericks.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

When he does get out on the floor again, the Warriors will hope Curry can pick up where he left off. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game and was on pace for a vaunted 50/40/90 season. His first 26 games this season were some of the best basketball he's ever played.

For his part, Curry is glad the injury happened to his non-shooting shoulder, which should make his return smoother. "Knowing that it's left is definitely fortunate in that respect," Curry said last month. "Kind of the same thing when I broke my hand. More of like a feel thing, confidence that I can still shoot the ball."

With the lowly Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic up next for the Warriors, they have a strong chance to run this winning streak to seven games. Depending on how the next 10 days go, they might even be in a top-six spot by the time Curry gets back. And who knows, if the supporting cast can keep up this level of play, the Warriors' title defense might suddenly be back in business.