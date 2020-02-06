Steph Curry, Kevin Durant embrace after Warriors and Nets square off for first time this season

There is clearly no bad blood between Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, despite the fact that Durant walked away from Curry and the Golden State Warriors over the offseason to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. The Nets and the Warriors squared off against each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night, and though Curry and Durant were both sidelined with injuries, the two shared a nice moment, and a big hug, after the game, which the Nets won 129-88.

Steph and KD share a big hug in their reunion in Brooklyn 🤗 pic.twitter.com/CR3ktkP4cx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2020

Curry has never been bitter about Durant's decision. When asked about it over the offseason, Curry chose to focus on all that the Warriors accomplished while the two suited up together rather than dwell on the fact that Durant left.

"The three years that we had were special," Curry said. "With K.D., we had three straight Finals appearances. We won two of them. And we accomplished a lot as a group. Everybody talks about the amount of time we had on that team, but that doesn't mean you can figure it out on the court and that you put all the pieces together to be successful. I'm really proud of what we accomplished."

As a free agent, Durant had the opportunity to sign wherever he wanted, and Curry respects the decision that his now-former teammate made.

"The beauty of free agency is everybody has a decision, everybody has a choice, and you want to find your happiness where ever that is," Curry said. "Being in the NBA, everybody has that decision at some point, especially guys that deserve it like K.D. and the other top free agents... Again, I like to look at what we accomplished and focus on that. And be extremely proud of this run that we had. And now we're going to have to recreate it in terms of what it means going forward."

They may no longer be teammates, but it's clear that there is still a lot of respect between the two former NBA MVPs.