Steph Curry: LeBron James' move to L.A. 'should be fun' and could start a 'revolution of Laker fans'
The Warriors star is looking forward to LeBron putting Los Angeles back in the spotlight
Magic Johnson apparently built the 2018 Los Angeles Lakers to attack the Golden State Warriors, but the Warriors' best shooter doesn't seem too concerned with the threat of the purple and gold.
In fact, if anything, he's just excited for the Lakers to be back in the spotlight, especially now that LeBron James is in L.A.
In talking about the 2018-19 NBA season, in which he and Golden State will try to capture their fourth title in five years, Stephen Curry told The Associated Press that "it should be fun" to have "a whole new-look Laker team" competing in the Western Conference. And he's so confident in James' influence that it wouldn't surprise him if LeBron's arrival sparks "a revolution" among Los Angeles fans.
"When I first got into the league, Oracle would be buzzing any time the Lakers came in," he said. "There probably will be a revolution of Laker fans that are going to try to creep in, but I hope Bay Area and Dub Nation (will) keep control of that competition. because we're on top right now."
Curry, who's had a busy summer working with Sony Pictures and welcoming his first son, also opened up about the Warriors' own big-ticket addition -- that of DeMarcus Cousins.
"For us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he's fully healthy, it should be amazing," he told the AP.
