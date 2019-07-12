Steph Curry on Kevin Durant's decision to sign with Nets: 'I'm proud of what we accomplished'

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Steph Curry isn't holding any ill will toward Kevin Durant for his decision to walk away from the Warriors and sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency this summer.

Rather than dwelling on the fact that Durant left, Curry is choosing to focus on all that the team accomplished while he was in a Warriors uniform.

"The three years that we had were special," Curry said. "With K.D., we had three straight Finals appearances. We won two of them. And we accomplished a lot as a group. Everybody talks about the amount of time we had on that team, but that doesn't mean you can figure it out on the court and that you put all the pieces together to be successful. I'm really proud of what we accomplished."

As a free agent, Durant had the opportunity to sign wherever he wanted, and Curry respects the decision that his now-former teammate made.

"The beauty of free agency is everybody has a decision, everybody has a choice, and you want to find your happiness where ever that is," Curry said. "Being in the NBA, everybody has that decision at some point, especially guys that deserve it like K.D. and the other top free agents... Again, I like to look at what we accomplished and focus on that. And be extremely proud of this run that we had. And now we're going to have to recreate it in terms of what it means going forward."

You can see Curry's comments below, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group:

I guess we can rule out a Russell Westbrook vs. Durant type of beef developing between Durant and Curry this time around.