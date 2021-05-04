After a historic April in which he set the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a month with 96, Steph Curry has carried his red-hot shooting into May. On Monday night, he put together yet another brilliant performance to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Knocking down eight more 3s, Curry finished with 41 points, four rebounds and eight assists. It was the league-leading ninth 40-point game for Curry this season, and six of them have come in the past 15 games. For the season, Curry is now averaging a career-high 31.4 points per game, which as it stands would give him the second scoring title of his career.

Just like he does every night, Curry was hitting some absolutely ridiculous 3s. And then once the defense started to overcommit to run him off the line, he made them pay by getting into the paint to make plays for himself and others. Given how well he's played lately, and the Pelicans' porous 27th-ranked defense, it really wasn't a surprise he went off in this one.

While his full highlights are impressive, the best of the bench had to be his effort late in the first quarter over Zion Williamson. The Pelicans' young star got switched out onto Curry, and got taken to school. Curry broke out a series of quick crossovers, then pulled up right in Zion's face and swished the deep triple.

Curry's continued dominance isn't just pushing the Warriors closer to a spot in the play-in tournament, it's inspiring his teammates. Postgame, Juan Toscano-Anderson explained what it's like to be on the same side as one of the best players in the league.

"If you got into a street fight and you got Mike Tyson with you, how would you feel? That's the best analogy I can give you," Toscano-Anderson said. "It makes you that much more confident. I got Steph Curry on my team, I feel good."

Every win at this stage of the season is important, but this one was doubly so given that the Warriors are trying to hold off the Pelicans in the race for the final play-in places. The Warriors are now 33-32 on the season, which has them in a win percentage tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the Western Conference, and a full four games ahead of the Pels.

Golden State and New Orleans still have to play each other twice, so nothing is official yet, but that's a big margin to make up with just seven games left. The Warriors also have two games left against the Thunder, who just lost by 57 points the other night, so they're in good shape.