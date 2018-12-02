Steph Curry returns to Warriors lineup after 11-game absence, throws perfect behind-the-back pass

Stephen Curry's 11-game absence is over. The two-time MVP hadn't played for the Warriors since their Nov. 8 loss to the Bucks due to a groin strain, but he was back in the lineup Saturday night when they took on the Pistons -- and with no minute restriction.

It didn't take him long to remind people just what the Warriors were missing when he was out. Just a few minutes into the game, Curry was out on the fastbreak and flipped a perfect behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson, who took it inside for two.

For the most part though, Curry looked rusty in his first game back, which isn't surprising. It's tough to come back from anything after a three-week layoff, but especially NBA basketball. He missed seven of his first 10 shots and had five turnovers early.

Curry and the rest of the Warriors roster will have to get things together to overcome their early deficit against the Pistons in Detroit but shots like the one below will help. (watch on Fubo TV with the NBA League Pass extension).

Still, he showed glimpses of his usual self, flying off screens to knock down 3s.

When he's making those looks -- and really even when he's just out there as a threat -- the Warriors' offense reaches another level. It will probably take a few games for Curry to really get back up to speed, but that's more than fine for the Warriors. Even in the crowded Western Conference, their main goal is to have everyone healthy come playoff time.