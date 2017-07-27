Steph Curry rewards fan with pair of Under Armour sneakers after hitting halfcourt shot

Stephen Curry is currently on a promotional tour with Under Armour in Asia. This mix of basketball clinics and consumer events gives Curry a chance to meet and greet fans that normally don't get to see him while also promoting his sneaker brand.

At his latest event there was a very cool moment featuring a fan decked out in full Curry gear. Wearing his jersey and shorts, this fan drained a halfcourt short and lost his mind. Curry himself even gave the fan props, which was probably enough to make this fan's day, but he decided to take this one step further.

The fan who made the shot was wearing a pair of Nike sneakers. As an Under Armour athlete, Curry couldn't just sit by and let this happen. He had to act quickly, so he ran out and delivered that fan a brand new pair of signed Curry 4 kicks while tossing the old shoes aside. He had no more need for them.

This is a nice moment, because the fan is clearly overjoyed with getting to interact with a player he adores. Sports can be really cool sometimes.