Steph Curry is the best shooter in the history of basketball, and we've seen him pull off so many ridiculous moments that it's hard for him to surprise us anymore. But during the Golden State Warriors' overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, he did just that.

Late in the first half, the Warriors were in a perfect position to pull of a two-for-one, which is where a team tries to get a quick shot off so they can guarantee themselves another possession before the quarter ends. Curry recognized it and went to go get the ball.

Taking the handoff from Andre Iguodala near the sideline, he quickly ripped through and got De'Anthony Melton on his hip. Under normal circumstances he would have likely tried to probe into the lane and create something for himself or a teammate. But with the two-for-one on his mind, he wanted get a look up ASAP.

So he rose up and fired a 30-foot floater off one leg. And, of course, it went down.

Even Curry seemed amazed at what he had just pulled off, as he ran back down the court with a huge grin and his hands on his head. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had to break out a smile for that one as well.

Curry's shot even got the immediate in-game highlight clip from the super slow-motion Phantom Cam. You know a moment is special when it gets that treatment.

Unfortunately for Curry, he couldn't keep the magic going all night long. He failed to score in the fourth quarter or overtime, going 0 of 11 from the field in both periods as the Warriors blew a 19-point lead to suffer their first loss of the season.