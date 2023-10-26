Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox will be the first NBA player to sign with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's brand. Curry officially welcomed Fox on Thursday.

"SPLASH!!!! The mission continues.…from 2020 when we launched, to this right here! Another step towards Changing the Game for Good! Welcome to the Curry Brand fam @swipathefox Let's get it!" Curry wrote on social media.

Fox had been on a five-year deal with Nike, but that contract expired. After parting ways with Nike, Fox was seen wearing the Curry Flow 10s for a good part of the 2022-23 season. He is now under the Under Armour umbrella.

"Change has no playbook. Every one of us who have made it this far has our own story to tell," Fox said in the video for the Under Armour announcement. "Our own path we took. And when those paths are different, there is no telling where you can go. For me it's not about stepping into someone else's legacy, it's about building your own."

Fox started his career as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after playing for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc. That helped him earn the Clutch Player of the Year award, as well as his first All-Star appearance.

As Fox flourished, the Kings were able to reach their first postseason since 2006. It had been a promising year but they happened to get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Curry and the Warriors in a seven-game series.

The Kings started this season with a 130-114 win on the road against the Utah Jazz. Fox contributed with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists while wearing the Curry 2 Low FloTro sneakers.

Up next, the Kings with get a rematch as they host the Warriors for their home opener on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.