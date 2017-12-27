Stephen Curry ankle injury update: Making 'good progress,' re-evaluation on Friday
Curry is participating in modified on-court scrimmage sessions to build up his tolerance
Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a right ankle sprain in a Dec. 4 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, and has yet to return to action. We'll continue to update his status as news becomes available.
Latest Curry injury update
After Curry missed the Warriors' Christmas Day win over the Cavaliers, the team announced that Curry was making "good progress" and will continue on-court drills in the hopes of building up his tolerance.
The injury
Curry hobbled to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-115 win over the Pelicans after twisting his right ankle badly while going for a steal.
Curry's ankle injury history
Here's a timeline outlining the history of Curry's ankle problems over the years:
- Dec. 8, 2010: In his second season in the NBA, Curry suffers his first sprained right ankle against the Spurs.
- 2010-11: Curry tweaks his right ankle five times during the season.
- May 25, 2011: Curry undergoes offseason surgery on his right ankle to repair instability that existed in the ankle due to recurrent ankle sprains.
- Jan. 4, 2012: Curry sprains his right ankle for the first time since his surgery, against the Houston Rockets, and misses two weeks.
- March 11, 2012: Curry sprains his ankle against the Clippers while stepping on Blake Griffin's foot and misses the final 28 games of the season.
- April 25, 2012: Curry undergoes his second surgery on his right ankle. The exploratory procedure revealed a stable ankle with no structural damage and consisted of cleaning out loose debris and scar tissue.
- March 23, 2013: After tweaking his ankle twice earlier in the season, Curry suffers a season-ending sprained right ankle against the Washington Wizards.
- April 16, 2016: After three years without ankle injuries, Curry sprains his right ankle in Game 1 of the first round of the 2016 playoffs against the Rockets. He misses Games 2 and 3.
- Feb. 27, 2016: Curry sprains his left ankle against future teammate Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- Dec. 4, 2017: Curry sprains his right ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans.
