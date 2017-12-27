Stephen Curry ankle injury update: Making 'good progress,' re-evaluation on Friday

Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a right ankle sprain in a Dec. 4 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, and has yet to return to action. We'll continue to update his status as news becomes available.

Latest Curry injury update

After Curry missed the Warriors' Christmas Day win over the Cavaliers, the team announced that Curry was making "good progress" and will continue on-court drills in the hopes of building up his tolerance.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/hpLXGiRKoD — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 26, 2017

The injury

Curry hobbled to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-115 win over the Pelicans after twisting his right ankle badly while going for a steal.

Curry leaves the game :( pic.twitter.com/jBvMfxxtMq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2017

Curry's ankle injury history

Here's a timeline outlining the history of Curry's ankle problems over the years: