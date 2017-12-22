Stephen Curry ankle injury update: Out for Warriors-Cavs NBA Christmas Day game?
Curry is 'healing well' as he continues his recovery from a sprained right ankle
Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a right ankle sprain in a Dec. 4 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, and has yet to return to the court. We'll continue to update his status as news becomes available.
Latest Curry injury update
The Warriors have announced that Curry is "healing well" but likely will not play in the team's Christmas Day game against the Cavaliers given the timeline they provided. From the Warriors on Dec. 19:
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the team's last five games due to a sprained right ankle suffered at New Orleans, was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff today. The evaluation indicated that the ankle is healing well and that he is making good progress overall, enabling him to progress to modified on-court workouts in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated in one week with the anticipation of having more clarity at that time on a potential return to game action plan.
A few days later, coach Steve Kerr seemed to indicate that Curry would not play on Christmas, saying he would be "shocked" if Curry suited up, and added that it would be "irresponsible" for him to play.
The injury
Curry hobbled to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-115 win over the Pelicans after twisting his right ankle badly while going for a steal.
Curry's ankle injury history
Here's a timeline outlining the history of Curry's ankle problems over the years:
- Dec. 8, 2010: As a rookie, Curry suffers his first sprained right ankle against the Spurs.
- 2010-11: Curry tweaks his right ankle five times during the season.
- May 25, 2011: Curry undergoes offseason surgery on his right ankle to repair instability that existed in the ankle due to recurrent ankle sprains .
- Jan. 4, 2012: Curry sprains his right ankle for the first time since his surgery against the Houston Rockets and misses two weeks.
- March 11, 2012: Curry sprains his ankle against the Clippers after stepping on Blake Griffin's foot and misses the final 28 games of the season.
- April 25, 2012: Curry undergoes his second surgery on his right ankle. The exploratory procedure revealed a stable ankle with no structural damage and consisted of cleaning out loose debris and scar tissue.
- March 23, 2013: After tweaking his ankle twice earlier in the season, Curry suffers a season-ending sprained right ankle against the Washington Wizards.
- April 16, 2016: After three years without ankle injuries, Curry sprains his right ankle in Game 1 of the first round of the 2016 playoffs against the Rockets. He misses Games 2 and 3.
- Feb. 27, 2016: Curry sprains his left ankle against future teammate Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- Dec. 4, 2017: Curry sprains his right ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans.
-
Kuzma matches Jerry West's rookie feat
After 27 points on Friday night, Kuzma has scored at least 25 points in three straight gam...
-
Harden rips refs after ejection
Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score 50 points in back-to-back...
-
Harden has back-to-back 50-point games
Harden dropped 51 points, but was ejected in the Rockets' loss to the Clippers
-
Fox has partial quad tear, out 2 weeks
Fox will be re-evaluated after two weeks
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from NBA's Friday games
-
Devin Booker is Suns' young shining star
At only 21 years old, the talented guard has turned a real corner in his third season
Add a Comment