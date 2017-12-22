Stephen Curry ankle injury update: Out for Warriors-Cavs NBA Christmas Day game?

Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a right ankle sprain in a Dec. 4 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, and has yet to return to the court. We'll continue to update his status as news becomes available.

Latest Curry injury update

The Warriors have announced that Curry is "healing well" but likely will not play in the team's Christmas Day game against the Cavaliers given the timeline they provided. From the Warriors on Dec. 19:

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the team's last five games due to a sprained right ankle suffered at New Orleans, was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff today. The evaluation indicated that the ankle is healing well and that he is making good progress overall, enabling him to progress to modified on-court workouts in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated in one week with the anticipation of having more clarity at that time on a potential return to game action plan.

A few days later, coach Steve Kerr seemed to indicate that Curry would not play on Christmas, saying he would be "shocked" if Curry suited up, and added that it would be "irresponsible" for him to play.

Kerr on Steph Curry playing on Xmas: ‘I would be shocked . . . in my mind it would be irresponsible’ to play him.’ — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 23, 2017

The injury

Curry hobbled to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-115 win over the Pelicans after twisting his right ankle badly while going for a steal.

Curry leaves the game :( pic.twitter.com/jBvMfxxtMq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2017

Curry's ankle injury history

Here's a timeline outlining the history of Curry's ankle problems over the years: