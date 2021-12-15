Stephen Curry was already the NBA's de facto 3-point king. On Tuesday night, he made it official.

With his second 3-pointer in the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks, Curry passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader with 2,974 career 3-pointers. Curry entered the game two 3-pointers away from breaking the record, and made the historic basket with 7:34 left in the first quarter on Tuesday night.

Curry's accomplishment is all the more remarkable considering it took Allen 1,300 career games to set the previous mark. Curry broke the record in just his 789th career game, adding to his long list of NBA 3-point records, including career 3-pointers per game (3.8), 3-pointers in a single season (402), most games with double-digit 3-pointers (22) and most 3s in a calendar month (96). Earlier this season, Curry passed Allen's mark of most career 3-pointers in the regular season and postseason combined.

It was only a matter of when, not if, Curry would break Allen's record, so he's had plenty of time to put things in perspective in the leadup to Tuesday night's accomplishment.

"I don't even have words for it, to be honest," Curry said earlier this season. "It's not just getting the record. There's another caveat of hoop heads knowing volume and efficiency is huge. Like, mastering both. So the fact that I have -- I know I still got a lot more in my career -- been able to shoot the percentage that I have in the regular season over the course of my career ... with how defenses have changed against me and the shots that I take, and all of that, to me is pretty special. But to get to that number is a big deal."

At 33 years old, Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career as the Warriors pursue another title, so there's no telling where his record will stand by the time he hangs up his sneakers. With the 3-point volume increasing every season, there's a decent chance that a player will one day break Curry's record (Draymond Green said he thinks the mark will only last for "five to six more years"), but for now the greatest shooter of all time has rightfully earned his place as the NBA's most prolific 3-point marksman.