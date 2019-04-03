Stephen Curry broke out of 3-point shooting slump by starting to wear contact lenses

If you're wondering how Stephen Curry has emerged from his recent shooting slump, it's because of none other than....contact lenses.

The Golden State Warriors point guard has made at least five 3-pointers in nine straight games and is shooting an absurd 48.7 percent from beyond the arc during that time frame.

So what has exactly changed over the past nine games? It's because Curry has started wearing contact lenses. Yes, you read that right.

Via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

"I started wearing contacts," Curry told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "No, I'm serious." "I had gotten so used to squinting for so long," he added. "It was just normal."

Curry, who is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history and has already won two league MVP's, has struggled with astigmatism his entire career.

"He said he has a condition called Keratoconus, known in the ophthalmology field as KC. Technically, it's an eye disease in which the cornea, normally a circle, progressively thins and takes on a cone shape. This distortion has given Curry what is known as an astigmatism, which is a type of error in the way the light bends when entering the eye. It doesn't distribute the light equally to the retina and leads to blurred or distorted vision."

How insane is that? The greatest 3-point shooter ever who holds four of the top five seasons in NBA history shooting from beyond the arc has not been able to see clearly during his career due to his vision troubles. It just makes the idea of Curry being the greatest shooter ever even more impressive when you consider that he has to squint every time he shoots the ball.

Considering the Warriors have such a stacked roster that now includes the likes of Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, I doubt that Curry will ever replicate his MVP seasons of 2014-15 and 2015-16. But I think the idea of him shooting better than his career 3-point percentage of 43.6 percent moving forward isn't exactly out of the realm.

And hey, considering the Warriors are just a week away from starting the playoffs and a quest for the third straight NBA Championship, I think now is a better time than ever for Curry to add clear vision to his arsenal.