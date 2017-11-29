Stephen Curry can relate to Lonzo Ball's struggles, offers advice to Lakers rookie

It's been a difficult start to Lonzo Ball's long-awaited NBA career. The rookie point guard is averaging 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists, but he's doing so while shooting an abysmal 30.9 percent from the field, and 24.5 percent from 3-point land.

Along the way, he's also had to deal with plenty of extra attention -- both on and off the court -- because of his dad, LaVar Ball. On Wednesday night, Lonzo will get a big test when he squares off against two-time MVP Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Ahead of the game, Curry offered his thoughts on the rookie point guard's struggles, saying that he can "sort of relate" to what Lonzo is going through. Like Lonzo, Curry struggled as he began his NBA career, and also had the pressure of having a famous dad, Dell Curry, who played in the NBA for 16 seasons. Via ESPN:

So, while Curry said his father was active but low key in his development as a player, he also said he can "sort of relate" to what the Lakers rookie is going through right now. "Early in my sophomore and junior years in high school, there was a little extra pressure because of who my dad was," Curry said, "and I felt like everybody was kind of critiquing my every move on the court, and I was already not getting recruited or anything. I was always playing to be recognized by coaches. So, I had pressure on myself anyway. Whenever you miss a shot, the crowd goes crazy, and only for your misses and nobody else's. The high school cheering sections going at me, and hounding me the whole game. Even in college, the same type of deal. It rubs you the wrong way a little bit. I had to go through those experiences. "But at the end of the day, I taught myself how to have a sense of humor about it and understand that it kind of comes with the territory of choosing the same sport that my pops played, and dealing with it that way. [Lonzo] can't let what people say bother him. "Use it as motivation."

While Dell Curry wasn't running around in the media saying that Steph was better than Kobe Bryant or something, Steph still had to deal with the pressure and distractions that came from having a well-known dad. Even if Lonzo isn't really looking to Curry for advice, the thoughts Curry gives here are very solid.

Additionally, Curry addressed LaVar Ball. As was much publicized, LaVar, while Lonzo was still at UCLA, said his son was better than Curry. The Warriors' star wants no beef with the world's most famous sports dad, however.

"I know what his pop said, but I want to be respectful," Curry told ESPN recently after pausing to find the right words. "At the end of the day, if my pop said something crazy, I would have to kind of think about it a certain type of way, but I don't know what I would do or how I'd react to it. I'm very sensitive to talking about someone's family. I don't want to disrespect anybody. His pop has a mic on him at all times, and so he says some things. I'll leave it at that."

Certainly no bluster from Curry like we've seen from Patrick Beverley and John Wall earlier this season, but that doesn't mean Curry won't be looking to put on a show against Lonzo's Lakers.