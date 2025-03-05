Going back to his college days at Davidson (when he scored 12 of his team's final 14 points and made the go-ahead jumper with 39 seconds to play in a win against West Virginia back in 2008), Stephen Curry has played 14 career games at Madison Square Garden. He's won 13 of them, including 10 straight, with the latest being the Warriors' 114-102 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Curry had 28 with five 3-pointers in his latest Garden takeover as the red-hot Warriors continue to climb the standings. Combined with losses for the Clippers and Rockets, Golden State, which has won seven of its last eight games, currently owns the West's No. 6 seed and sits just three back of No. 5 with 20 games to play.

Over 13 career NBA games at the Garden, Curry has averaged over 26 points with five 3-pointers per game on 49% 3-point shooting. Where did he break the all-time 3-point record? At MSG.

Where did he catch fire for 54 points in the performance that officially announced him as a superstar back in 2014? At MSG.

What's ironic about that 54-point performance is that even though it was Curry's most dominant individual showing at MSG, it's also the only game he's lost there. The Warriors lost that game 109-105. Do the math and Curry hasn't lost at MSG in over a decade.

What is it about the most famous arena in the world that gets Curry going?

"It's Madison Square Garden. It speaks for itself," Curry said after the game on Tuesday. "This is a place that just naturally has great, unique, authentic basketball energy. The fans are unreal. The who's who of celebrity row and all that. But just, everybody anticipating great basketball. From my first game here in college to now, it's always delivered. For us in the Western Conference, we only get one chance [per season] here. You try to make the most of it."