Stephen Curry doesn't believe Warriors need top seed in NBA playoffs: 'We feel like we can win anywhere'

The Golden State Warriors were forced to navigate their way through the 2018 postseason as the second seed in the Western Conference but that did not stop them from winning their second consecutive NBA title.

Despite having to win a Game 7 on the road against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals last year, the Warriors do not appear to be that concerned with earning the No. 1 seed this coming postseason.

Prior to their game against the Heat on Wednesday, Stephen Curry was asked about that situation and admitted that it's a nice luxury to have, but also feels like Golden State 'can win anywhere.'

Asked @StephenCurry30 if Warriors are more focused on securing No. 1 seed because of having to go to Game 7 on road last year: “It’s a good thing to have in your back pocket. We feel like we can win anywhere, but we’d rather play at home for sure.” — Brad Botkin (@bradbotkincbs) February 27, 2019

The Warriors currently find themselves with the best record in the Western Conference at 43-17 as they hold a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for that spot. Golden State is definitely clicking on all cylinders right now with victories in seven of their last nine games and the Warriors entered their business trip to Florida by coming off a 121-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week.

Obtaining the top seed is certainly something that is a nice luxury considering the adversity that Golden State faced a season ago. After dealing with injuries to Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson down the stretch of the regular season in 2018, it proved to be a tough road as the team was forced to win a Game 7 in Houston to advance to the NBA Finals rather than having the ability to finish things off at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors certainly have an extremely dangerous roster and have even more firepower down low in the form of DeMarcus Cousins than they did last year. However, Cousins has had some struggles getting acclimated to playing with Golden State since making his debut.

In 14 games this season, Cousins has put together averages of 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. The veteran big man hasn't been as efficient as he normally has been throughout his nine-year NBA career and is shooting just 42.6 percent from the floor during the month of February. Cousins did have a very strong performance against the Hornets, however, as he scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting while also securing 11 rebounds.

The Warriors are aiming for their third consecutive NBA title and considering how battle-tested this group is, not having the number-one seed isn't something that appears be weighing on Curry and company.