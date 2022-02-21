Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is having the worst 3-point shooting season of his career, but during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, he reminded everyone why he's the greatest shooter of all time. Suiting up for Team LeBron, Curry was in vintage form, scoring 50 points and knocking down 16 of 27 3-pointers in every way imaginable, setting a new All-Star record in the process.

His thrilling performance in Team LeBron's 163-160 win over Team Durant earned him the 2022 Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP, the first time he's received the honor in eight career All-Star Games.

"This trophy has a very special meaning, honoring Kobe and Gigi, everybody that was lost two years ago," Curry said after the game. "I'm very humbled, very blessed and I really appreciate it."

With his 10th 3-pointer of the game during the third quarter, Curry broke Paul George's record for the most 3-pointers in a single All-Star Game. The record-breaker might have been his most difficult of the night, a one-legged runner from the top of the key. Curry was only getting started, however, making five more 3-pointers in the quarter to give him 15 3s and 45 points through three frames.

He made one more 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give him 16 for the night, two more than the regular-season record set by Warriors teammate Klay Thompson, who made 14 3s against the Chicago Bulls in 2018.

Curry's final tally of 50 points was just two away from Anthony Davis' All-Star Game record of 52, set in 2017. With his performance, Curry -- who was born in Akron, Ohio -- also raised over $100,000 for the Cleveland Metro School District.

Following the game, Curry's longtime rival, LeBron James, had nothing but positive things to say about the performance that Stephen put on for the fans in Cleveland on Sunday night.

"Steph, I mean, come on, man. This guy is from a different planet," James said. "He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm and, when he lets it go, not only himself but everybody on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, whatever you're watching on, you think it's going in every time. And nine times out of 10, sometimes 10 times out of 10, it does go in. So to be out there and watch that kid from Akron as well shoot the ball the way he shot it, it was unbelievable. It was pretty cool."

Curry has been in an uncharacteristic slump for the last couple of months, and we'll see if his otherworldly shooting display in Sunday's All-Star Game gets him back on track as the Warriors aim for another NBA Finals appearance.