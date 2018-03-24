Stephen Curry exits with left MCL sprain in first game back from right ankle injury
Curry was visibly frustrated as he limped to the locker room, and will undergo an MRI on Saturday
The Golden State Warriors look more like a M*A*S*H unit than the defending NBA champions these days, and they received some more bad news in Friday's 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Stephen Curry, in his first game back from a right ankle injury, tweaked his left leg and was forced to exit the game in the third quarter. The Warriors announced that the injury has been diagnosed as an MCL sprain, and Curry will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
Curry had 29 points at the time of the injury.
This is just the latest in a string of high-profile injuries for the Warriors. All-Stars Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson have all missed time recently due to various ailments.
At this point the Warriors have probably abandoned the idea of catching the Rockets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference -- Houston led by 4 1/2 games entering Friday -- with their focus on getting everyone healthy for the start of the postseason.
