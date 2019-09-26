Stephen Curry finally meets golfer whom Warriors star gave $25K to fight wife's cancer battle
The two met at the Safeway Open
PGA Tour golfer Scott Harrington was forced to step away from the sport last year after his wife, Jenn, was battling cancer. Harrington began a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of raising money to help pay for his wife's cancer treatment. When Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry saw it, he donated $25,000 to the cause, even though he does not know the Harringtons.
On Wednesday at the Safeway Open, Curry finally met Scott Harrington for the first time.
Curry and Harrington got a chance to catch up on the practice range and Harrington took the opportunity to thank Curry for what the NBA superstar did for his family. The two posed for pictures in what can definitely be billed as one of the most heartwarming sports stories of the year.
Harrington earned his PGA Tour card last month and his wife was right there on the 18th green to congratulate him. That may not have been possible without the contribution from Curry. After all, Harrington was forced to step away from the game to care for his wife and wasn't making much money on the Korn Ferry Tour. Curry's generosity made all the difference and it led to a special moment on Wednesday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Simmons: I fell in love with hoops again
Simmons said that he lost some enjoyment last season
-
Report: NBA demands right heights, ages
Players will no longer be able to fudge the numbers when it comes to listing their height
-
Brown unlikely to get Celtics extension
Brown will be an restricted free agent next summer
-
Report: Anderson returning to Rockets
The Rockets traded Anderson to the Suns last summer in a cost-saving move
-
Curry pick-and-rolls and a Dubs dilemma
Kerr will have to make some decisions this season he hasn't had to worry about in the past
-
Irving day-to-day with facial fracture
Irving's first season in Brooklyn is off to an unfortunate start