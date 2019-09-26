Stephen Curry finally meets golfer whom Warriors star gave $25K to fight wife's cancer battle

PGA Tour golfer Scott Harrington was forced to step away from the sport last year after his wife, Jenn, was battling cancer. Harrington began a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of raising money to help pay for his wife's cancer treatment. When Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry saw it, he donated $25,000 to the cause, even though he does not know the Harringtons.

On Wednesday at the Safeway Open, Curry finally met Scott Harrington for the first time.

A year ago, @StephenCurry30's foundation donated $25,000 to Scott Harrington and his wife Jenn, who was battling cancer.



They met for the first time today @SafewayOpen. pic.twitter.com/uZefJTZi5J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2019

Curry and Harrington got a chance to catch up on the practice range and Harrington took the opportunity to thank Curry for what the NBA superstar did for his family. The two posed for pictures in what can definitely be billed as one of the most heartwarming sports stories of the year.

Damn good basketball player but an even better person. Thank you, @StephenCurry30. https://t.co/Et6tMWscDK — Scott Harrington (@scottyglf) September 25, 2019

Harrington earned his PGA Tour card last month and his wife was right there on the 18th green to congratulate him. That may not have been possible without the contribution from Curry. After all, Harrington was forced to step away from the game to care for his wife and wasn't making much money on the Korn Ferry Tour. Curry's generosity made all the difference and it led to a special moment on Wednesday.