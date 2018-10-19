Stephen Curry goes Hollywood: NBA star's first feature film 'Breakthrough' to arrive in 2019

LeBron James will reportedly start filming a long-anticipated "Space Jam" sequel in 2019, but he won't be the only NBA superstar to have his name attached to big-screen project next year.

Stephen Curry, who unveiled in March the start of Unanimous Media, his own film and TV company under Sony Pictures Entertainment, has been named an executive producer for an upcoming faith-based drama set to hit theaters in April 2019.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by Curry himself, "Breakthrough" is the first confirmed feature film to involve the Golden State Warriors star and his Unanimous team. Variety reported in July that Curry's company is already developing several of its own productions, including a Bible-based Sony Pictures Animations movie and a "Wedding Crashers"-style comedy. But as THR noted, "Curry couldn't pass up getting involved with 'Breakthrough' since it dovetailed with his own focus on faith and family-friendly material."

Starring Topher Grace ("BlacKkKlansman"), Josh Lucas ("Glory Road") and Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us"), the movie is set for an April 12, 2019, release, according to IMDb. Based on the 2017 Joyce Smith novel "The Impossible," it follows the true story of Smith's 14-year-old son, John, who fell through a frozen Missouri lake and was pronounced legally dead before returning to life an hour later.

"John's story is nothing short of incredible," Curry told THR. "It's a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen."

According to THR, "Breakthrough" executive producer DeVon Franklin ("Heaven is for Real") pitched the movie to Curry during production, and the three-time NBA champion signed on 24 hours later.