If you watched the Golden State Warriors bumble their way through the first week of this season, you couldn't imagine them winning a game, maybe all season, without Stephen Curry going nuclear. The idea of the Warriors winning a game on literally the worst shooting night of Curry's career would've been absurd.

But here we are.

On Sunday night, the Warriors, now winners of five of their last six games, defeated the Raptors 106-105 despite Curry making just two of his 16 shots (1 for 10 from 3-point range). Percentage wise, it was the worst shooting night of Curry's career with a minimum of five attempts. In fact, per ESPN Stats & Info, the 2-for-16 line goes down as the worst shooting night for any Warriors player over the last 20 years with a minimum of 15 attempts.

Still, the Warriors won, but it wasn't necessarily pretty. They let a 15-point fourth-quarter lead vanish before Damion Lee knocked down the eventual game-winning free throws with 4.3 seconds to play. But they got it done against a Raptors team that is still a tough out despite its early season struggles. It is, of course, the second time Lee has saved the Warriors this season after he hit a game-winning 3-pointer in Chicago as time expired.

Lee is playing the most meaningful basketball of his life, and certainly the best of his NBA career. This is a guy who wasn't drafted who has become a vital two-way player for a Warriors second-unit that is quickly becoming a legitimate weapon. When Golden State rallied to beat the Clippers on Friday, three bench players were plus-20 or better for the game and two more were plus-26 combined.

Lee's plus-41 mark for the season leads the team by a mile. On Sunday, Golden State's bench scored twice as much as the Raptors' (46-23), while every Warriors starter posted double figures. Draymond Green had 10 assists and finished one board shy of a triple-double. Andrew Wiggins continues to be a dependable shooter and scorer, and his defense has been terrific all season.

Wiggins said after the win on Sunday that this is the happiest he's been, basketball wise, in his career, and that's largely the Curry effect, which brings us back to the almost unquantifiable value of a guy who can shoot 2 for 16 and somehow still be, pretty clearly, the most important player on the floor. Guys like Wiggins are getting all the shots and driving lanes they want while everyone chases Curry around.

On Sunday, the Raptors, who famously threw a box-and-one at Curry in the 2019 Finals, harassed Curry with just about every defense known to man. They went box-and-one again. They switched and doubled off-ball. They sent two and three defenders to him when he put it on the floor. They trapped. They grabbed and pulled and held. They surrounded him at every stop.

It worked if you look at Curry's traditional stats, but look at his team-leading plus-7 for the game and you'll see his impact never stops, whether he's making shots or not. That helps the Warriors win from the simple perspective of creating open attempts for everyone else, but there's more going on here.

To Wiggins' point, Curry makes basketball fun. He makes the people watching on TV happy; he makes his teammates happy. He's always positive. He trusts players who aren't nearly as capable as he is. Nobody gets freezed out. Everyone is involved and active. On Sunday, as the Raptors hounded him from the jump, Curry didn't attempt his first shot until there were fewer than three minutes to play in the first quarter. He's happy to defer not just because it's the right basketball play, but because it's best for long-term morale on a team that is going to have to be better than the sum of its parts if it's going to compete in the Western Conference.

"It means obviously we're moving in the right direction," Curry said of the Warriors finding a way to win despite his struggles. "My offense, I expect it to be there every night. And obviously, with how teams are defending night to night, being able to figure that out, but in terms of us just having confidence across the board no matter who's out there on the floor, I think where we're at right now in terms of guys stepping up, us staying within ourselves, finding different ways to execute on that end of the floor. But we don't win a game like this without our defense, taking strides in the right direction. We all understood that tonight and definitely that won us the game with how ugly that second half was on the offensive end."

The defensive improvement the Warriors have shown is almost entirely a product of Green, who has been a monster since he returned to the lineup. Turn your sound up and listen to this great breakdown (from @HalfCourtHoops) of Green's impact on Toronto's potential game-winning possession:

"You guys heard me the first day of training camp," Steve Kerr said in reference to his defensive message. "I talked about our defense and that we have to be a defensive-minded team -- and that was the point. That this is not the team from three years ago with K.D. [Kevin Durant] and Klay [Thompson] and all these different offensive weapons. This is a more traditional NBA team."

Kerr's point is sound, but at the same time, no team with Curry is traditional. There are things this Warriors team can't do, but as long as No. 30 is around, there are also things it can do that are luxuries no other team in the league enjoys. Curry has that kind of gravity. That kind of impact on the game and his teammates. And now you're seeing the other pieces fall into place, to the point that on a night when Curry can't hit water from a boat, the rest of the team isn't going to automatically sink. In fact, the Warriors can save Curry, if only for a night, the same way he can save them.

And that's what makes this Warriors team really interesting. To win on a night when Curry is cooking is no surprise, but with the way he's going to be defended this season -- given the Warriors' lack of threatening secondary options -- those explosions might be fewer and farther between. Golden State has to be able to win games more than one way. You figure, if the Warriors can at least beat the bad teams, then get a few crazy Curry games for some upsets here and there, they might be in some kind of business.

But they're not just beating up on bad teams; they've now defeated the Clippers, Blazers and Raptors, and their 6-4 mark has them tied for fourth in the West with the Utah Jazz. You can say that standings and records don't mean anything at this point in the season, but you'd be wrong.

A win now is worth the same as a win in March and April. So is a loss. The Warriors figure to be walking a tight line to make the playoffs this season, and if they were piling up losses during these times of growing pains, the hole could, and probably would, become too deep by the time they were able to figure it out. To be able to scratch out wins while Curry shoots awful and the rest of the team pieces itself together is a major development -- one nobody could've seen coming after the way the season began.