Stephen Curry highlights: Warriors star hangs four-point play, drains 35-foot bomb on Raptors in return
Curry was looking to facilitate early on, then got his shot going in his second stint of playing time
After a four-month absence spent rehabbing his surgically repaired broken left hand, Stephen Curry made his highly anticipated return to the Warriors' lineup on Thursday night vs. the Raptors. And it didn't take him long to get going. Through three quarters, Curry put up 19 points, six assists and five rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 9 from three.
Curry started off patient from a scoring standpoint, but gravity was obvious from the start -- one of those things you maybe don't fully appreciate until you haven't seen it in a while. The ball was popping as defenders chased Curry like old times, making his impact felt as a passer even though he went 0 for 2 from 3-point range during his first six-minute stint.
Check out the sweet behind-the-back dime Curry dropped -- with his left hand -- during the first quarter:
His second stint of playing time proved more fruitful from a scoring standpoint. First he got former Warrior Patrick McCaw to bite ever so slightly on a pump fake and leaned into him for a 3-point play the old fashioned way:
Shortly thereafter, Curry got his first triple to fall:
Then came the bomb we were all waiting for -- a 35-footer as the shot clock was winding down late in the second quarter:
You might call that a heave, but for Curry that's a relatively normal shot. As is this four-point play he finished in the third quarter:
I think it's safe to say the Chef is back.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters
The Lakers are taking a big swing to try to find a bench scorer
-
Top picks: Value in Curry's return
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA Star Index: Logo LeBron heating up
LeBron has been taking some entertaining shots -- and making them
-
Knicks crowd dwindles after Lee incident
The Knicks are not looking good, and I'm not even talking about their play
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
NBA DFS: March 5 picks, top lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game