Stephen Curry highlights: Warriors star hangs four-point play, drains 35-foot bomb on Raptors in return

After a four-month absence spent rehabbing his surgically repaired broken left hand, Stephen Curry made his highly anticipated return to the Warriors' lineup on Thursday night vs. the Raptors. And it didn't take him long to get going. Through three quarters, Curry put up 19 points, six assists and five rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 9 from three.

Curry started off patient from a scoring standpoint, but gravity was obvious from the start -- one of those things you maybe don't fully appreciate until you haven't seen it in a while. The ball was popping as defenders chased Curry like old times, making his impact felt as a passer even though he went 0 for 2 from 3-point range during his first six-minute stint.

Check out the sweet behind-the-back dime Curry dropped -- with his left hand -- during the first quarter:

His second stint of playing time proved more fruitful from a scoring standpoint. First he got former Warrior Patrick McCaw to bite ever so slightly on a pump fake and leaned into him for a 3-point play the old fashioned way:

Shortly thereafter, Curry got his first triple to fall:

Ok now Steph Curry is OFFICIALY back @SONTHoops



pic.twitter.com/4K6LHMK35N — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) March 6, 2020

Then came the bomb we were all waiting for -- a 35-footer as the shot clock was winding down late in the second quarter:

That’s the Steph Curry we know pic.twitter.com/GLldGpOpNO — JzoSports (@JzoSports) March 6, 2020

You might call that a heave, but for Curry that's a relatively normal shot. As is this four-point play he finished in the third quarter:

I think it's safe to say the Chef is back.